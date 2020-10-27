Springfield considering closing ballot drop box at noon on Halloween, per state directive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth, William Galvin, issued a directive to all state election officials to make sure their ballot boxes are secure during the last week of election voting.

Some communities are taking extra precautions after a man in Boston set fire to a ballot drop-box.

“We need to be mindful of one of the most basic rights in a democratic society, the one to vote, has to be secure. So I think that taking the necessary steps to preclude what happened yesterday in Boston should be on all of our minds,” Richard Neal told 22News.

Secretary Galvin, is advising municipalities to increase their security at ballot boxes with measures such as guards as well as video surveillance cameras.

“It’s been a concern of mine for sometime, specifically the location of drop boxes to make sure they’re secure, ” Galvin told 22News.

Springfield election officials say they’re considering closing the ballot drop box at noon on Halloween – per the directive from Secretary Galvin to avoid pranks.

“We think it’s extremely important that no more ballots be compromised, particularly because Halloween is so close to the election,” Galvin continued.

In Springfield election office officials check the ballot drop box up to every two hours. Springfield election officials told us they’ll be meeting with the police commissioner to discuss ballot box safety on Tuesday.