SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders want to address the ongoing issue of illegal dumping, with increased fines.

Currently the fine stands at $300. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Councilors Victor Davila and Michael Fenton, are seeking to increase the fine for illegal dumping to $500.

Mayor Sarno telling 22News that this is a serious neighborhood and quality of life issue, and the increase in the fine will send a clear message. “We are going to come after you criminally, we are going to embarrass you with a press conference and show your photos,” added Sarno. “And then we are going to come after you with those increased fines. So use your head.”

This proposal still needs to be considered by the Springfield City Council.