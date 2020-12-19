Springfield continues conversation on police brutality and reform

SPRINGIFELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The city of Springfield held another online public forum on police relations and reform this weekend.



It was led by Mayor Domenic Sarno but residents were just as much part of the dialogue. One man provided his personal account of his altercation with police.



“Police officers assaulted me on Main Street and there is apparently is no record of that and I have attorneys working on that,” said Junior Kernagham-Rivera. “So basically they can’t just say oh I messed up, and there’s no accountability.



City leaders acknowledged past police misconduct that was made clear in a Department of Justice report.



“The city is not claiming everything is great now, and you can go about your business,” said Retired Massachusetts Supreme Court Chief Justice, Roderick Ireland. “It’s asking for your input.”



The public forum was held over ZOOM and it allowed residents to ask city leaders questions directly and express their concerns about the police department.



“What has changed with accountability from July until now regarding accountability measures?” asked Anne Landry of Springfield.



“I will tell you accountability has increased immensely and most of it is due to the body worn camera program,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.



Commissioner Clapprood reassured the public that the cameras are checked to ensure that they’re being used, and they’ve been worn by all officers.



Members of the police hearing board also acknowledged that the city looks into all complaints about the police department.