SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be continuing its Kwanzaa celebrations on Saturday.

According to the City of Springfield, there will be a Kwanzaa celebration at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center on Saturday. At the event, there will be vendors, poets, authors, dancers, Afro dancers, musicians, and drummers.

The celebration is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. with a speaking program beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Representative Bud Williams will be joining the Kwanzaa Collective, the Urban League of Springfield, the Black Springfield Health and Wellness Coalition, and others at the event.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to joining with State Representative Bud Williams, the Urban League of Springfield, Black Springfield Health and Wellness Coalition, the Brethren Foundation, MOCHA, and the Kwanzaa Collective as we continue to hold our citywide Kwanzaa celebrations. This annual event celebrates family pride, faith, community, and African-American culture and the roots and traditions of the holiday. On behalf of the City of Springfield, best wishes for a Happy Kwanzaa and a Happy and Healthy New Year!”

Kwanzaa celebrates African-American culture over seven days, emphasizing family and community. On the second day of Kwanzaa, community leaders, together with the Kwanzaa Collective, gathered for a holiday celebration. Kwanzaa runs from December 26th until January 1st and each day celebrates a different principle.