Springfield continues to distribute free rapid at-home COVID-19 testing kits

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are at the ready with local governments racing to get them out.

Mason Square Library in Springfield had about 810 kits ready to give to the public on Friday. With that supply there’s quite a bit of demand. People were showing up a half hour before they opened. This is all through a partnership with Health and Human Services.

Springfield residents can now get two free at-home COVID-19 tests at libraries, senior centers, citizens councils and more.

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center – 1476 Roosevelt Ave,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

Dept. of Health & Human Services – 311 State Street,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday.

New North Citizens Council – 2455 Main Street,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday.

South End Community Center – 99 Marble Street,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday.

East Forest Park Library – 136 Surrey Road,from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays,

Forest Park Library – 380 Belmont Ave,from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Mason Square Library – 765 State Street,from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Clodo Concepcion Center (Greenleaf Community Center) – 1187 Parker Street,from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

Indian Orchard Citizens Council – 117 Main Street IO,from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

“Provide different places that people can come and get the kits, so that way there’s enough chance for different neighborhoods because not everyone has access to get to different locations.” said Gregg Mitchell, the Branch Supervisor of the Mason Square Library.

These are for Springfield residents only so you will need to show a photo ID. However, for non-Springfield residents you should check your town or city’s website to find out what tests they have available.