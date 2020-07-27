Springfield cooling centers open for residents looking to beat the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s going to be another very hot day Monday and Springfield is opening some cooling centers to help out residents.

Due to Governor Baker’s COVID-19 guidance, each center will only take up to 25 people to make it possible for residents to maintain a social distance of six feet. The cooling centers will be open Monday and Tuesday as a way for people in Springfield to beat the heat.

Staff at the centers will be asking for contact information in case a participant needs to be contacted. Because of the pandemic, cooling center locations and the amount of them in the city have changed. Many of the normal ones are being used as feeding sites for Springfield Public Schools.

If you cannot make it to a cooling center and don’t have air conditioning, the city recommends staying on the lowest floor of your home and out of the sun. Also remember to check on family, friends, and neighbors who don’t have AC.