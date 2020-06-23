Springfield cooling centers remain closed this summer due to restrictions from COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield won’t be opening any cooling centers this summer.

During a weekly COVID-19 update Monday morning, Mayor Domenic Sarno said they will not be opening cooling centers due to restrictions from the pandemic. Mayor Sarno added instead, there will be water stations to provide relief for people.

Those plans have not yet been released, but the city intends to open their splash pads sometime next week. Public pools and Five Mile Pond will remain closed for the summer.

We are currently in a heatwave and according to the CDC, each year in the U.S. over 600 people die from heatwaves. Baystate Health recommends wearing light clothing and always having water handy if you have to spend an extended time outdoors.