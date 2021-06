SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is keeping its cooling centers open through Wednesday evening, as temperatures and humidity continue to increase.

Those cooling centers are located at:

Adolescent Health Center on Wilbraham Road

Kenefick Park on Plainfield Street

Myrtle Street Park in Indian Orchard

Clodo Concepcion Community Center on Parker Street

South End Community Center on Marble Street

All cooling centers will be open until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night.