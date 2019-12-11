Springfield cop, assistant principal arraigned on charges linked to alleged roles in fight with student

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police officer and middle school assistant principal were arraigned in court Wednesday on charges in connection with their alleged involvement in a fight with a student this past spring.

Springfield Police officer Larry Pietrucci was released without bail after he was charged with assault and battery during his arraignment. Piertrucci was allegedly involved in the altercation with a Kiley Middle School student back in April.

The middle school principal, Otilio Alvarado, was also released without bail after he was arraigned on charges of child abuse as a mandated reporter and filing a false report as a public employee.

Pietrucci remains on desk duty at the police department’s property division until his case is resolved. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood suspended Piertrucci five days without pay this spring. It is the maximum penalty Piertrucci can face without a hearing.

Alvaro has been put on paid administrative leave.

Both men are due back in court for their next hearing on February 18.