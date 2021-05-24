Springfield Country Club hosts golf tournament to benefit wounded veterans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An organization called Salute Military Golf Association has found the game greatly benefits wounded veterans.

Monday at the Springfield Country Club golf course in West Springfield, the Salute Military Golf Association of New England put into practice that golf is a game with the power to heal wounded veterans from the post 9/11 era.

Jerry Shanahan heads up this non-profit, he told 22News, “It’s a combination of things…back home…”

The tournament at Springfield Country Club benefits the Military Golf Association of New England and the members who’ve found the healing powers of golf therapy.

22News found vigorous support from these post 9/11 combat veterans who had suffered either physical or emotional wounds during combat.

“It gives us a reason, a reason to come out and hang out with people who, like us, have a common interest and takes care of everything,” said Chris Harry, a wounded vet.

“It’s about getting veterans together, get them out of the house, get them functioning, get them active, and find the love for golf,” said Craig.