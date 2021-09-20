Lawmakers call on state to take action after mold issues shut down Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community leaders are calling on the state to take action after a massive mold problem shutdown the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers have been putting pressure on the Baker Administration to take the lead on this issue and do what’s right for Hampden County.

“We need to bring our fair share back from Boston and we need a new courthouse, but it really has to be safe,” said Agawam Coty Councilor Rosemary Sandlin.

Agawam city officials created a resolution to be voted on. It urges the Massachusetts Trial Court, Governor, and State Legislature to immediately address the health and safety concerns at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

“This mold just added to the problems of illness, lack of ventilation, and really being second class citizens, allowing our people, a lot of them from Agawam to work in a building that is unsafe,” Sandlin continued.

After being asked what his administration plans to do to help, Governor Baker acknowledged just how bad the mold problem really is, and how important of an issue it is for the city of Springfield.

Last week, the Baker Administration sent out inspectors to look at conditions of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse. The Governor said he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of building a new courthouse, he’s simply waiting on the inspection report before making any final decisions.

“We basically told them that we want a report on what we’re going to do to deal with the issues and concerns that have been raised there ‘shortly’ and that doesn’t mean like a month from now, it means soon,” said Gov. Baker.

West Springfield city councilors have also created a similar resolution. This, along with other members of the legislature calling on the state to issue an emergency order and condemn the building.

The Agawam Town Council will be discussing and voting on this resolution on Monday, October 4.

22News is following this story and we will have those results once they’re announced