SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Alekman DiTusa and other law firms are scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss recent filing of class action lawsuit “relating to poor environmental conditions at the courthouse.”

According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of Alekman DiTusa, LLC, a class action lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Hampden County Superior Court. Alekman DiTusa, LLC, Connor & Morneau, LLP, and Thomas A. Kenefick, III, Esq., will be joined with representatives from the state legislative delegation, members of the Hampden County Bar, and Courthouse personnel outside the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse located at 50 State Street in Springfield at 1 p.m.

“The Complaint includes a request for injunctive relief seeking to have Court enjoin the Defendants from ordering employees, litigants and members of the general public back into the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse until an independent environmental study can confirm that environmental condition of the Courthouse will not cause people to experience adverse health effects. The Complaint also seeks the appointment of a special master to oversee the remediation efforts in order to ensure that the health and safety of the general public is adequately protected. “ Alekman DiTusa, LLC



Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds



The courthouse was constructed in 1976, which includes four stories and a lower level. The lower level is used for parking and mechanical/utility space. The four floors are used for court rooms, temporary holding cells, department offices and support space.

The courthouse is used by the following:

Hampden County Superior Court

Hampden Probate and Family Court

Springfield District Court

Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Hampden County District Attorneys’ Office

Hampden County Probation Office

Hampden County Law Library

Hampden County Bar Association

Court Services Center

According to the Complaint, the plaintiffs are demanding a trial by jury.