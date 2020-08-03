Springfield COVID-19 testing site added to Stop the Spread campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A testing site for COVID-19 has been set in Springfield along with 16 other testing sites in Massachusetts as part of the Stop the Spread testing initiative.

“This is a critical time to ramp up testing in order to contain the virus and hopefully avoid the secondary surges that have happened in other states. Tapestry has always stepped up to address public health in moments of crisis, and it makes sense that Tapestry is being called upon to make this happen,” Cheryl Zoll CEO of Tapestry said.

According to Tapestry Health, there will be three different locations in Springfield and the testing sites will be drive-through, free, and available for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals.

Testing will be done by a nasal swab and results will be available within 48 hours. Testing is by appointment only, residents should call 413-364-2149 for scheduling.

• August 7th from 3-6 p.m. at South End Middle School on 36 Margaret Street

• August 11th from 3-6 p.m. at Zanetti Middle School on 474 Armory Street

• August 14th from 3-6 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School on 1385 Berkshire Avenue

According to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a news conference on Monday, there were Five new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, Nine on Saturday, and Seven on Sunday. As of Monday, there is a total of 2,851 positive COVID-19 cases since March. One more COVID-19 – related death was reported since last week totaling 127.

AFC Urgent Care is also providing a testing location by appointment only on 415 Cooley St Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can make appointments by registering online.

The Agawam location was set on July 28 and will be at Agawam Jr. High School at 1305 Springfield Street on August 5 and 6. Hours will be 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. that Wednesday and 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. that Thursday with additional hours to come.

The testing campaign was launched earlier this month and will provide no-cost testing for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. The program is scheduled to run through August 14 and is open to all residents of the Commonwealth.

The following is a full list of the cities/towns taking part in the Stop the Spread initiative: