Springfield COVID Response Committee holds virtual town hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We continue to hear from western Massachusetts residents as we inch closer to COVID restrictions being fully lifted by the end of the week.

The Springfield City Council’s COVID Response Committee held a virtual town hall Tuesday evening.

The Director of Parks and Recreation provided a timeline for city residents, saying by mid-June when the Governor lifts the emergency order, they believe they will no longer need COVID plans for park permits. He also provided an update on the city’s plans for open spaces in the coming months.

Tuesday night’s meeting was open to the public.