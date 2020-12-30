Springfield creates COVID-19 vaccine education committee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield created a new COVID-19 vaccine education committee, calling it “Vax Force.”

The new initiative is a way to educate the public on the vaccine. The Vax Force will hold bi-weekly meetings via Zoom starting the week of January 11. There they will discuss the vaccination process, how it’s effective, and clarify common misconceptions.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris told 22News, “We can help individuals make good decisions around vaccine hesitancy versus vaccine acceptance.”

The task force is made up of 15 committee members from the medical community around the city. Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will oversee it.

