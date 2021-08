SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield announced Monday night a new COVID-19 Youth Council as part of the city’s Vax Force Committee.

The new council will focus on spreading information on the COVID vaccine to those 35 and under, the age group that is seeing the most infections statewide.

In Springfield, less than 40 percent of those between the ages of 16 and 30 are vaccinated, compared to 80 percent for those older than 50.