Springfield creates honorary youth poet laureate position

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council has passed new legislation creating an honorary youth poet laureate for the city.

The youth poet laureate is an honorary position appointed by the mayor in consultation with the past poet laureates of Springfield and confirmed by the City Council.

It’s a two-year term for those under 21. Their responsibilities include providing public poetry readings, encouraging poetry appreciation, and composing and publishing poems.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News, “We hope that the youth poet laureate will be able to make a great contribution towards the community through their artwork and expression.”

The position of the Springfield poet laureate was first created in 2015.

The ordinance now awaits approval from Mayor Domenic Sarno.