SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters have been called to assist with putting out a propane tank fire in the Oxford Street area Friday night.

Springfield fire officials were called to 24 Oxford St. just before 10 p.m. A photo tweeted by the fire department shows an extinguished propane fire pit in the middle of a yard.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the fire.

This is developing news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.