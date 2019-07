SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to an attic fire on Rochelle Street in Springfield late Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters were called to 90 Rochelle St. just before 5 p.m.

It is currently unclear if anyone was home, hurt or without a home. It is also unknown if the fire is affecting traffic in the Rochelle St. area.

This story is developing. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.