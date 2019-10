SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to the Main Street area for a camper fire Thursday night.

Springfield Fire Department officials said crews were called to 2495 just before 9 p.m. At this time, there is no word on any road closures or injuries.

A photo shared by the fire department on Twitter shows a camper destroyed by fire.

22News will bring you updates as more details develop.