Springfield crews called to car vs. pole crash on Allen Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to the Allen Street section of Springfield after a car crashed into a pole Monday evening.

According to Captain Brian Tetreault, commander of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, injuries reported in the crash are unknown at this time.

He added that no extrication was needed. It is unclear how many people were inside the vehicle when it crashed into the pole.

No road closures have been reported.

A 22News crew in the area could see debris from a heavily damaged car scattered all over the roadway and sidewalk.

