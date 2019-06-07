Red Cross assisting five Springfield residents after kitchen fire on Bancroft St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people were forced out of their home after a kitchen fire on Bancroft Street Thursday night.

According to Springfield fire officials, crews were called to 86 Bancroft St., where they found a fire in the kitchen ceiling on the second floor of the house around 8:20 p.m.

Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News the fire was quickly put out with no injuries. It caused $30,000 in damages.

The Red Cross is assisting the five residents without a home after the fire.

Investigators determined the cause to be an electrical malfunction.