Breaking News
UPDATE: Kitchen fire leaves nine people homeless in Springfield

Kitchen fire leaves nine people homeless in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine people have been forced out of their home after a kitchen fire on Clantoy Street in Springfield Friday night. 

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Brian Tetreault told 22News firefighters were called to 50-52 Clantoy Street for reports of a kitchen fire around 9:05 p.m. 

Crews arrived to find the first-floor kitchen of the home burning and were able to extinguish it with no injuries reported. The fire caused $20,000 in damage. 

A total of nine residents have been put out of the multi-family home and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Capt. Tetreault said crews rescued a cat from the second floor. 

The Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Trending Stories