Kitchen fire leaves nine people homeless in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine people have been forced out of their home after a kitchen fire on Clantoy Street in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Brian Tetreault told 22News firefighters were called to 50-52 Clantoy Street for reports of a kitchen fire around 9:05 p.m.

Crews arrived to find the first-floor kitchen of the home burning and were able to extinguish it with no injuries reported. The fire caused $20,000 in damage.

A total of nine residents have been put out of the multi-family home and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Capt. Tetreault said crews rescued a cat from the second floor.

The Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.