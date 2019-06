SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to assist with a kitchen fire at a home on Canon Circle late Wednesday night.

Captain Brian Tetreault of Springfield Fire Department told 22News the kitchen fire at 142 Canon Circle was quickly put out around 11:14 p.m.

Captain Tetreault said no one was displaced and there no injuries reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause to be unattended cooking.