SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a roof fire on Union Street in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

The city’s fire officials told 22News they were called to 99 Union Street for the roof fire just before 4 p.m. That location is in the downtown section of Springfield.

There is currently no word on any road closures in the area at this time.

This story is still developing. We’ll bring you an update when we learn more.