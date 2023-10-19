SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are working to put out a residential fire on Parallel Street in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

Just before 4 p.m., Springfield fire crews were called to the area of 31 Parallel Street for a residential fire. Smoke can be seen emerging from the front porch windows, with Springfield fire reporting that all companies are operating at this time.

22News has contacted the Springfield Fire Department and will provide updates as soon as we receive them.