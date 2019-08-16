Springfield apartment fire leaves 25 residents homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of residents are without a home after a fire tore through their apartment building in the Locust Street section of Springfield early Friday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, 25 people have been put out at 174 Locust Street and everyone was able to get out safely. Fire Commissioner Calvi told 22News one person attempted to run back in the building while firefighters were working to put out the flames and that he might have been trying to save a dog. Commissioner Calvi believes the dog did not make it.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

The fire was initially reported around 2 p.m. and was upgraded to a second alarm about an hour later. Locust St. has closed from the Mill Street intersection and through Belmont Avenue for several hours. As of 4:30 p.m., crews could still be seen in the area working.

Fire crews are facing another challenge in the area as a water main broke while they were working on the structure fire. At one point, water could be seen bubbling from underneath the concrete and the road is also partially collapsed. The commissioner could not confirm if the fire caused the water main break.

Due to a fire and water main break on Locust Street, please avoid the Locust Street/Belmont Ave/Mill Street area. Please seek alternate routes while the Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Police Department, and Springfield Water & Sewer Commission respond. Mayor Sarno’s Office

“It was scary cause the fire could have like, moved onto the building because there was like a lot of trees behind the fences,” said Ivanel Maisonet of Springfield. “I went downstairs to my mom and told her there was a fire and she looked out the window.”

The Red Cross has been called to assist and the city’s Arson and Bomb Squad is still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Traffic in the Locust Street area is expected to be closed for most of Friday evening.

To view the photo gallery on the app click here

Photo courtesy: Springfield fire department









