SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield crews were called to a fire on Norfolk Street Thursday evening.

Around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Springfield fire crews were called to a house fire in the area of 17 Norfolk Street. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported and companies are still operating on the basement fire as of 10:15 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.