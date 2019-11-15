Springfield crime down despite recent homicides

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – So far this year, there have been 15 homicides in Springfield.

Overall, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said crime is down in the city compared to previous years. But he said he’s still committed to combating Springfield’s violence. While Mayor Sarno said crime is down, Springfield resident Rodney Lewis said he doesn’t see the difference.

“There’s a lot of gun violence right outside my apartment each and every night. They fire them off at will,” Lewis said.

Eleven victims were shot, one was stabbed, another was hit by a car, and the 15th cause of death is unknown. Lewis said he thinks there could be more police patrolling in high crime neighborhoods.

“I don’t think they’re doing enough obviously. Probably put some more patrols out and stick by it and stick by their word if they really want to help the community,” Lewis continued.

Mayor Sarno emphasized to 22News the work Springfield Police Department has done to combat violence in the city.

“Crime is overall is down and the last four to five years, it’s down 45 percent. We’ve made a number of arrests and you’re going to find that many of these individuals are repeat violent criminal offenders,” Sarno said.

Mayor Sarno said most of the crime is targeted and done by repeat offenders who he believes are being released from jail too soon.

“You’re going to find that these are people that my brave and dedicated police officers of the Springfield Police Department have taken off the streets. Not once, not twice three or four times and the courts let them right back out into our streets and our neighborhoods,” the mayor continued.

Mayor Sarno also pointed out that some of the people arrested recently still had their monitor bracelets on or had taken them off. A problem he said is at the top of his list to combat.