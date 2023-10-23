SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A billboard sign is displayed outside the former Eastfield Mall property which shows an architectural rendering of the proposed shopping plaza that will be constructed in its place.

“I remember when they had an arcade there and I’d go there and play pinball and all that stuff. And you know, it was before the Holyoke Mall was built, so it was the place to be back in those days,” said Joe Gentile of Springfield.

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield officially closed its doors on July 15th after 55 years. Onyx, which is based in Needham, is redeveloping the property at 16-55 Boston Road. Demolition of the building began with tearing down the outside walls of the mall and former movie theater. They are making way for the property to be redeveloped into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub.

“We have a number of tenants that have already made commitments, unfortunately we can’t announce all of them right now due to our agreements with them,” stated Onyx Partners Vice President Brian Kaplan.

The total cost of the redevelopment will fall between $65 and $85 million and will take approximately two years to complete. The development will include national brand tenants who will be announced at a later date as the development project advances.

The project is called Springfield Crossing which is looking to lease retail space beginning in 2025. Retail space ranges from 3,750 – 160,000 square feet with anchor, junior anchor, and outparcel opportunities. The shopping center rendering shows 17 buildings with prospective businesses such as Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, Five Below, ULTA, Burlington, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Old Navy, Country Bank, Sketchers, and Eblens under the conceptual lease plan.

“Demolition is ongoing, we expect that to be completed within the next six months and site work will be starting shortly thereafter. Some of the site work will begin in the spring,” said Kaplan.

For leasing information, visit AtlanticRetail.com.