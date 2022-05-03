SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Cultural Partnership will be celebrating a funding announcement and check presentation with Hampden District Senator Adam Gomez, on Monday, May 9.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Office of Senator Adam Gomez, on Monday, May 9th, at 12:15 p.m., there will be a check presentation and funding announcement for Springfield Cultural Partnership at the organization’s location at 127 State Street in Springfield.

Funding received by Springfield Cultural Partnership was secured by Senator Gomez and the Springfield Delegation through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and surplus spending bill, which was signed into law by Governor Baker in December 2021.

Senator Gomez was able to advocate for the $40,000 funding through the filing of an amendment to the ARPA spending bill during the State Senate debate. This funding will be used to cover operating costs and costs associated with their Trust Transfer Project.

COVID-19 Safety guidelines will be adhered to by attendees. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP if they plan on attending the event.