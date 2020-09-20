Springfield Day Parade honors city’s first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield celebrated its first responders Sunday with a parade that Mayor Domenic Sarno described as a spirit lifting event.

The two hour parade through each neighborhood and city park had the desired welcoming impact on everyone along the parade route.

Since the cancellation of The Big E because of the coronavirus pandemic, also canceled was the traditional Springfield Day Parade. Mayor Sarno told 22News, these dedicated men and women deserve the public’s appreciation.

“They’re the first responder, they’re part of the country, the community and we appreciate their collaboration. We just want to go out and say hello,” he said.

Before the parade began, a solemn ceremony was held at Forest Park, the stepping off point for the vast convoy of first responders, police, fire, the sheriff’s department as well as the ambulance services.

“It’s very important to bring back the pride and celebrate who we are and what we are and the COVID, the lockdown, we’re so sequestered,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News.

The parade honoring first responders would be well received by those who were pleasantly surprised or had waited to help honor those who serve and protect their city every day.