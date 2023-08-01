SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday Springfield city officials declared the month of August as National Breastfeeding Month.

Springfield city officials held a flag raising ceremony at city hall for National Breastfeeding month.

City officials and members of Heart2heartbeat Lactation and Wellness gathered onto the steps of city hall to raise a flag that recognizes and supports breastfeeding. Shenell Ford says it’s important to raise awareness, educate people on the importance of breastfeeding and provide resources.

“Just to be able to give families options to let them know that there are options as far as infant feeding goes and to make sure they have the support so they can reach the goals that they have and what they set for themselves,” said Ford.

Tyonne Hinson from Baystate Health says breastfeeding makes a huge difference for all mothers, but studies have shown that there are some racial disparities with women of color due to lower breastfeeding. She tells 22News there are many ways to change that, “The ways we can advocate within the community around policy and really changing the policies the access and resources, for those that may not have resources readily available to them and make a difference for those who may not have financial opportunities.”

More than three quarters (77%) of Black infants are ever breastfed, which is below the national average of 83%.

Breastfeeding sets the foundation for good health. The CDC says Infants who are breastfed have reduced risks of Asthma Obesity, Type 1 Diabetes, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Some benefits for the mother include lowering the risk of high blood pressure, breast cancer and ovarian cancer.