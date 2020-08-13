Springfield delays banning plastic bags to January 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stores in Springfield can continue using plastic bags until January 2021. Due to COVID-19, grocery stores were allowed to offer plastic bags for health and safety reasons.

Gov. Baker rescinded his COVID-19 order that banned reusable bags in stores and allowed cities with plastic bag bans to temporarily reinstate their use. Springfield plastic bag ban was set to go into effect on June 1, 2020 for large retailers and December 1, 2020 for smaller retailers.

Governor Baker originally restricted the use of reusable bags in stores to protect essential grocery workers from having to come into contact with items from other people’s homes that might’ve spread COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, the decision to push back the implementation date is to avoid confusion. Under the new implementation schedule:

The plastic bag ban will go into effect for all retailers on January 1, 2021. At that time retailers will need to either switch to recyclable paper bags, compostable and marine-degradable plastic bags, or reusable checkout bags as defined by the ordinance.

Until January 1, 2021 retailers may continue to distribute single use plastic bags at their discretion and on their own terms as per previous practice.

During this time customers are able to utilize reusable bags at their discretion, as per previous practice.

“During this time of public health crisis, it is critical that we support our businesses to be successful as we mitigate this deadly virus. COVID 19 has put strained our public health system and understandably our residents. As the Commissioner of Health and Human Services in the City of Springfield I am in complete agreement with the rollback of the implementation timeframe. As we begin the mitigation process of making structural changes to combat this deadly virus, it is critical that we support our public health infrastructure. Our response must be one of a measured approach that protects the environment and at the same time considers the burden COVID-19 has placed on every facet of our society”. Commissioner Helen R. Caulton-Harris

“As a community we are committed to reducing plastic waste, litter, and pollution, but must also do so in a fair and even manner. We recognize that in the wake of the ongoing pandemic the focus of our businesses, residents, and government has understandably been elsewhere, and we are making this adjustment in line with what other communities across Massachusetts are doing to ease the transition to more sustainable practices.” City Councilor Jesse Lederman