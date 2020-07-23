Springfield Democratic City Committee launches voting awareness campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Democratic City Committee is launching an awareness campaign aimed at informing voters in Springfield.

The campaign is letting voters know there are three options to vote in the 2020 primary and general elections. They include mail, in-person early and election day.

“We recognize the unprecedented times that are upon us with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jesse Lederman, chairman of the Springfield Democratic City Committee. “We want all voters to be aware of their options to make their voice heard safely in both elections this year.”

The committee began planting signs this week throughout Springfield that read, “Don’t let Coivd-19 stop your vote!”