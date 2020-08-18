Springfield Diocese Catholic schools will have all students returning to the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most public schools are returning with a remote only or hybrid system but some private schools are planning on a fully in person return.

For the Springfield Diocese, there won’t be a drastic change to learning. Schools under the diocese will be returning with in person learning to start the year. Superintendent Daniel Baillargeon said they have enough space to accommodate due to the fact they have decent sized facilities and fewer students than public schools.

“The classrooms have been spread 6 ft between the desks and have breaks to take their masks off and stay distanced. The teachers are still teaching the kids and providing full time education for our students.” Superintendent Daniel Baillargeon

He said depending on the size of the classrooms, class sizes will range from 12-24 students. Schools will also have PPE for students and teachers but students are still encouraged to have their own as a backup.

If students or their families don’t feel comfortable enough to send their child to school they still have some other options.

“Each school will have a fully remote option. Some have a third party vendor to do that while others are doing the full remote instruction themselves. We didn’t really get into the hybrid model because we know we can safely distance all of the students themselves,” said Baillargeon.

Before plans are completely finalized, a final check of the schools will be made to ensure all safety standards are met. The first day for schools under the diocese range from August 24 to September 8.