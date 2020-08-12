Springfield Diocese holds mass to honor 2020 high school graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Diocese on Tuesday held a mass to honor the 2020 high school graduating seniors.

The mass was held at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield.

Archbishop-designate Mitchell Rozanski told 22News the service was an opportunity to recognize these students and their accomplishments after their senior year was cut short.

Archbishop-designate Rozanski said, “Our graduates over these past few months have certainly had their lives upended with the way that school ended and particularly with maybe not having graduation ceremonies, so we thought that this would be a way to acknowledge their accomplishments and give thanks to god for them and for their achievements over these years.”

This is also the final week in Springfield for Rozanski before he moves to St. Louis to serve as Archbishop.