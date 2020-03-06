1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus threat prompts cancellation of SXSW Palmer home surrounded by multiple law enforcement agencies

Springfield Diocese initiates safety precautions as coronavirus spreads

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese has initiated safety precautions for churchgoers during ongoing coronavirus concerns.

During Friday’s mass at the Bishop Marshall Center in the St. Michael’s Cathedral Complex, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski outlined the precautions to be taken by those attending church services to stay as safe as possible during this period of coronavirus concern.

Bishop Rozanski told 22News, of these new protocols for safety sake.

“Emptying the holy water so the hands going into the holy water won’t leave any traces of the virus. Not having communion by the precious blood by the chalice,” said Bishop Rozanski. “Not having the sign of peace so people cannot shake hands during Mass. These common-sense hygiene things we’re doing during this time.”

These precautionary measures during church services will remain in place until conditions indicate the crisis is over.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories