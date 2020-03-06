Springfield Diocese initiates safety precautions as coronavirus spreads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese has initiated safety precautions for churchgoers during ongoing coronavirus concerns.

During Friday’s mass at the Bishop Marshall Center in the St. Michael’s Cathedral Complex, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski outlined the precautions to be taken by those attending church services to stay as safe as possible during this period of coronavirus concern.

Bishop Rozanski told 22News, of these new protocols for safety sake.

“Emptying the holy water so the hands going into the holy water won’t leave any traces of the virus. Not having communion by the precious blood by the chalice,” said Bishop Rozanski. “Not having the sign of peace so people cannot shake hands during Mass. These common-sense hygiene things we’re doing during this time.”

These precautionary measures during church services will remain in place until conditions indicate the crisis is over.