Springfield Diocese meets with man accusing late bishop of sexual abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop Mitchell Rozanski met with a man who’s accusing the late Bishop Christopher Weldon of sex abuse on Thursday.

The Springfield bishop and Jeffrey Trant met with the individual, who explicitly stated he had been sexually abused by former Bishop Weldon in the early 1960s.

Springfield Diocese spokesman told 22News the man’s statement was documented and an initial report has been filed with the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

“In addition, Bishop Rozanski is seeking guidance on how this complaint should now be handled in light of the new policies and procedures agreed upon last week by the US Bishops but not yet implemented. Both Bishop and Mr. Trant appreciate the courage it takes any person, including this individual, to share such a traumatic story of abuse.” Springfield Diocese

The accusation comes after the Chair of the Diocesan Review Board disputed a report that the sex survivor had come forward with allegations against Bishop Weldon at a meeting in June 2018.

