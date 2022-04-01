SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Diocese raised a flag, recognizing child abuse awareness month. Bishop Byrne said this month is about acknowledging the past of the Catholic Church and talking about the resources that are now available to survivors.

It’s been 20 years since the Catholic Church abuse scandal was uncovered, but the Springfield Diocese Bishop William Byrne said since then steps have been taken to make sure abusers are held accountable and that survivors get the help they need. He said they have partnerships with local child welfare agencies and district attorneys offices.

“We work very closely with social services and law enforcement to be a resource and to be a referral to each of these organizations,” Bishop Byrne said.

Bishop Byrne added they also have training for all clergy and staff to know how to spot the signs. They have a confidential toll free line if you or a loved one are a victim of sexual abuse by a church representative.

That’s 800-842-9055.

The flag will remain up throughout the month of April.