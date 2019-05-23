Springfield Diocese releases report on future of Catholic schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield is taking steps to revitalize Catholic schools in western Massachusetts and their plan to keep Catholic education viable.

Last year, the Diocese formed a commission to study the future of Catholic education and on Wednesday they released a report on their findings.

The Pathway Report focused on five problem areas for Catholic Schools in the Springfield Diocese. Those five are the mission, governance, competition, access, and finances.

The study was conducted in response to low enrollment and lack of finances. Both Bishop Rozanski and Catholic Schools Superintendent Daniel Baillargeon are excited about the findings.

“I think the Pathways commission did a good job in addressing that providing short term, little ways to infuse and inject life and vitality in the schools now while we are building the capacity to answer the more difficult questions in the future,” said Baillargeon.

Superintendent Baillargeon added that last year enrollment in the Springfield Dioceses, schools saw a 2.5 percent decline. In this current school year, schools have seen an increase in enrollment.

The Diocese also set some short term goals including hiring the appropriate personnel and identifying families who want a Catholic education.



