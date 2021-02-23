Springfield District Court considering Eastfield Mall theater space for future proceedings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are talks of moving Springfield District Court proceedings to another location to help with social-distancing protocols.

The Springfield District Court in the city’s downtown could move its proceedings to the former Eastfield Mall movie theaters. Nothing has been confirmed but this is one potential option.

The cinema’s at the Eastfield Mall have been empty since last June when Cinemark moved out. Now, it’s a potential location to hold proceedings to help distance people during the pandemic.

The Eastfield Mall has been home to western Massachusetts’ only mass vaccination site, setting up shop in the former Macy’s. There is also a COVID-19 testing site in one of the parking lots. The courts would be separated from both locations.

The downtown courthouse had to be shutdown multiple times since the pandemic began.

These plans are preliminary and it’s not known if or when further action will be taken.