SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog from Springfield is hoping to beat cancer after a mast cell tumor was discovered in July.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Magic Bullet Fund, Posy is a 7-year-old Border Collie/Lab Mix in need of surgery. The Magic Bullet Fund is an organization that helps raise funds for those in need. Posy’s mom is on a fixed income and shared her story to help raise $763 by December to provide care for her dog. So far $494 has been donated, see Posy’s story here.

If your pet is in need of surgery but cannot afford to pay for treatment, visit themagicbulletfund.org. Magic Bullet Fund launches a fundraising campaign for each pet, with a gift from their general fund to get it started. The organization has helped 850 pets since 2022.