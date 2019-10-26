Springfield dog park study receives dog owner support

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not often when Springfield constituents bring their dogs to a city council news conference.

But Saturday these pets were a definite asset to a dog park proposal initiated by members of the city Council’s Dog Park Committee.

City Councilor Marcus Williams chose the TJ O’Connor animal shelter to gather support for a dog park study. Councilor Williams told 22News such a feasibility study is overdue.

“This was an issue that was discussed in Springfield for a very long time, but for the first time, this is gaining momentum thanks to the work of the Dog Park subcommittee,” said Williams.

Agawam and Holyoke are two Pioneer Valley communities that have set aside special places that serve as parks for playful dogs.

A spokeswoman for the TJ O’Connor animal shelter told 22News, Springfield currently has 5,700 licensed dogs.