Springfield DPW: Bondi’s Island landfill closed for two days due to fire

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bondi’s Island landfill in Agawam will be closed for two days due to a large brush fire that’s causing heavy smoke in several communities Thursday.

The Springfield Department of Public Works said due to the ongoing fire, the landfill will not be open to accept yard waste drop off from residents on Friday and Saturday.

The landfill will reopen for residents on Monday, October 19, officials said.

City officials are also reminding residents that the heavy smoke from the landfill fire may affect the air quality throughout the region.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno visited the burning landfill late Thursday afternoon and was concerned for the safety of residents and firefighters working the fire.

“Mayor Sarno has requested that DPW Director Chris Cignoli, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, and City Solicitor Attorney Ed Pikula contact Covanta, which is responsible for this property, for a review and explanation of what occurred and what they are going to do to quell this situation ASAP and just as important that this incident doesn’t happen again,” the city said.