Springfield DPW cancels trash pick-up Thursday for extra help with snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Cities and towns throughout Western Massachusetts are preparing for a winter storm that is predicted to begin Wednesday night.

By Thursday afternoon, many residents will see one to two feet of snow on the ground. The Springfield DPW is ready to go as they expect to be out on the roads for the next 24 hours.

This will be the first significant snowstorm of the season. The DPW has more than 110 pieces of equipment ready to go.

“Based upon the timing, 11 O’clock or so tonight we’ll be starting with a full plowing operation,” Director of Springfield Public Works, Chris Cignoli said.

Cignoli said it helps that many people are still working from home, which means there won’t be as many people out on the roads for the morning commute.

COVID-19 has hit the department pretty hard, with eight people out with the virus last week. About half of those employees are back to work.

“From our side of the table with our operations crew and solid waste, we have already cancelled trash and recycling for tomorrow so those drivers that would usually be out doing the trash, they are able to be working for us on the snow side,” Cignoli said.

The DPW isn’t the only organization checking over last minute details before the storm. Residents are too, as they make sure everything is working properly before the first flakes start flying.

Feeding Hills resident, Larry Sharest needs a new tire for his snowblower.

“I’m trying to prepare for the storm. This tire is for my snowblower and it blew so I’m seeing if I can replace the tire,” Sharest said.

So get your snowblowers and any other equipment ready, because this storm means business. A parking ban in Springfield begins on Wednesday at 7 p.m.