Springfield DPW finds contaminated waste after trash pick-up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Public Works has encountered radiation-based contaminated material.

It was found during trash pick-up in the past two weeks.

This isn’t the first time this has happened in the city. The Mayor’s Office told 22News there are no high levels of radiation, so this isn’t a threat to Springfield residents.

According to the Springfield DPW, the contaminated waste activated the radiation sensors at their disposal facility on Thursday, October 29, and again on Thursday, November 5.

The DPW was not allowed to dispose of the trash and the truck had to be treated for contamination, which has cost the city over $5,000.

The DPW has narrowed down to the area of contamination to be between Bay Street to State Street from Cambridge Street to Westminster Street, which encompasses 11 streets.

Springfield DPW is warning residents who are being treated with radiation treatment for an illness to not dispose of contaminated waste in your trash.

You are urged to contact your doctor or veterinarian for disposal guidelines.

The DPW will inspect the area on Thursday to determine where exactly the material came from.