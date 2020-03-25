Springfield DPW: Mattresses, box springs must be placed in plastic bags prior to bulk pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield DPW is issuing changes to the city’s bulk pickup as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Effective immediately, all mattresses and box springs must be placed in plastic mattress bags prior to city bulk collection. The disposable bags are available at Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, and online.

DPW spokesman William Baker said that the mattress bags that come with the purchase of a new mattress can be reused as long as they are 100 percent sealed with duct tape.

This policy will continue until further notice.