SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holidays come to an end, the city of Springfield will soon be collecting Christmas trees and are reminding residents what items are recyclable.

Christmas tree collection for the city of Springfield will begin on Tuesday, January 2nd and will continue through Friday, January 26th. Residents can also drop off their Christmas trees at Bondi’s Island for no charge.

Christmas trees must have all decorations removed and should be placed in an accessible area along the side of the road for easy removal. Christmas trees will not be taken if they are wrapped in plastic or are covered by any snowfall.

The Springfield DPW will not collect any trees after Friday, January 26th. The city is also reminding residents of what materials they can and can’t recycle.

The following items can be placed in your recycling in Springfield:

Corrugated cardboard boxes. Flatten and tie in 3’ x3’ bundles, no tape. (No waxed cardboard.)

Paperboard gift boxes

Greeting cards (except those with foil, metallic inks, or glitter)

Gift wrap, gift bags, tissue wrap (except those with foil, metallic inks, or glitter)

Paper shopping bags (any type of handle is okay)

Newspapers/ inserts, magazines/catalogs

Paperbacks & phone books

Junk mail – windowed envelopes are OK.

White and colored paper, computer paper, shredded paper – place in paper bags.

All plastic bottles, jars, tubs and plastic microwave trays/containers under 2 gallons in size

Glass bottles/jars, all colors and sizes – Please remove and discard all caps

Aluminum, tin/steel cans and lids and aluminum foil

The following items can not be placed in your recycling in Springfield:

Ribbons, bows, and tinsel

Packing peanuts and Styrofoam

Holiday lights

Paint or aerosol cans or other metal items

Broken or other glass such as light bulbs, window – auto glass, dishes, glasses, Pyrex, ceramics

No plastic grocery/newspaper bags

Containers over 2 gallons in size, motor oil, chemical or foam containers or flower pots

Pizza boxes

Batteries

Used paper plates, cups, napkins, toilet tissue