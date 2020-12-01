Springfield DPW still in need of snow plow contractors this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is asking for more help from local contractors to help plow the city streets before the next big snow storm.

22News spoke to the Springfield Department of Public Works Tuesday and they said that they are short in contractors, which may mean delays in snow removal on Springfield streets.

According the Springfield DPW, they’ve seen a decline in the amount of people available to drive plows for the city. This year, COVID-19 has impacted those numbers, as well as broken down equipment and contractors out of town.

Currently, there are 110 plows at the DPW but the city’s goal is to have at least 150 snow plow drivers on the road this year to better service the community.

“The more plows we could get for the city, the better to be able to get things done as quickly as possible and it allows our drivers, it allows us a little more flexibility to address complaints and things like that,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

If you are interested in contracting, there are qualifications you must meet including having a vehicle over 8,000 pounds. Vehicles used for plowing must be inspected as well.

Learn how to sign up as a snow plow contractor on the City of Springfield’s website.